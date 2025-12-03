Sign up
Photo 990
Footprints in the snow...
Photo of the day...
Woodbridge, Canada
© Rob Falbo
3rd December 2025
3rd Dec 25
Rob Falbo
@robfalbo
Echoes and Reflections from my time on this planet...
990
photos
118
followers
313
following
Tags
canada
gloria jones
ace
Neat pop of red color on the flag
December 3rd, 2025
Al C
ace
Great winter scene - Wonderful edit
December 3rd, 2025
Shutterbug
ace
I love the selective color with the beautiful Canadian flag.
December 3rd, 2025
