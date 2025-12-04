Previous
Corso Italia by robfalbo
Corso Italia

Photo of the day... Corso Italia
Toronto, Canada
© Rob Falbo

Cool storefront at Tre Mari Bakery ~ 1311 St. Clair Ave West.
4th December 2025 4th Dec 25

Rob Falbo

@robfalbo
Echoes and Reflections from my time on this planet...
