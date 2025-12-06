The Don Panos Parkette

Photo of the day…

Toronto, Canada

© Rob Falbo



The parkette formerly named St. Clair Gardens was renamed for the Late St. Clair Gardens BIA chair Don Panos.



The Don Panos Parkette is located on St. Clair Ave West between Caledonia Rd and Old Weston Rd.



Thanks to the St. Clair Gardens BIA for making this happen.



Have to get out there this year again.