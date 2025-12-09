"Symbolic Peace"

Photo of the day...

Toronto, Canada

© Rob Falbo



An important image that carries a lot of meaning.



Artwork installation “Symbolic Peace" by Studio Rosenblatt, Distillery District, is a "laser cut, cold rolled steel sculpture inspired by the strength of diversity in our community.



It is representative of individuals and communities living together in harmony despite their superficial differences, and the fact that only together can we create something greater and more beautiful than the individual parts."



"The Distillery District is a National Historic Site containing 40 Victorian buildings and hundreds of industrial artifacts that collectively recall Canada’s industrial past and the proud history of the former Gooderham & Worts Distillery."



(Excerpt from self guided tour info)

