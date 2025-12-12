Love

Photo of the day... "Love Locks"

Toronto, Canada

© Rob Falbo



The world needs more Love.

Symbolic photo for the times we are living in...



The “Love Locks” installation is "made of steel and local reclaimed lumber, which keeps in line with The Distillery’s industrial-chic vibe. Hundreds of locks hang from metal mesh inside the bold capital letters."



"The Distillery District is a National Historic Site containing 40 Victorian buildings and hundreds of industrial artifacts that collectively recall Canada’s industrial past and the proud history of the former Gooderham & Worts Distillery."



(Excerpt from self guided tour info.)