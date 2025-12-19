Sign up
Previous
Photo 1006
VMC Christmas Tree
Photo of the day...
Vaughan, Canada
© Rob Falbo
The VMC Christmas tree.
19th December 2025
19th Dec 25
Rob Falbo
@robfalbo
Echoes and Reflections from my time on this planet...
Tags
christmas
,
christmas tree
Neil
ace
Lovely
December 19th, 2025
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
This is beautiful.
December 19th, 2025
