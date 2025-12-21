Previous
The Don Panos Parkette by robfalbo
The Don Panos Parkette

Toronto, Canada
© Rob Falbo

The parkette formerly named St. Clair Gardens was renamed for the Late St. Clair Gardens BIA chair Don Panos.

The Don Panos Parkette is located on St. Clair Ave West between Caledonia Rd and Old Weston Rd.

Thanks to the St. Clair Gardens BIA for making this happen.

Have to get out there this year again.
Rob Falbo

@robfalbo
Echoes and Reflections from my time on this planet...
