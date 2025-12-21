Sign up
The Don Panos Parkette
Photo of the day…
Toronto, Canada
© Rob Falbo
The parkette formerly named St. Clair Gardens was renamed for the Late St. Clair Gardens BIA chair Don Panos.
The Don Panos Parkette is located on St. Clair Ave West between Caledonia Rd and Old Weston Rd.
Thanks to the St. Clair Gardens BIA for making this happen.
Have to get out there this year again.
21st December 2025
21st Dec 25
Rob Falbo
@robfalbo
Echoes and Reflections from my time on this planet...
Tags
christmas
,
lights
,
canada
,
holiday
,
snowman
,
toronto
,
ontario
