Previous
Nativity scene by robfalbo
Photo 1012

Nativity scene

Nativity Scene
Photo of the day...
Nativity scene / Presepio (Italian)
St. Peter's Parish - Woodbridge
© Rob Falbo

Merry Christmas
25th December 2025 25th Dec 25

Rob Falbo

@robfalbo
Echoes and Reflections from my time on this planet...
277% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Merrelyn ace
Merry Christmas Rob.
December 25th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact