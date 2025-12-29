Previous
Tinker Toy Factory by robfalbo
Tinker Toy Factory

Vaughan, Canada
Tinker Toy Factory show at
Canada’s Wonderland’s WinterFest.
29th December 2025 29th Dec 25

Rob Falbo

@robfalbo
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Wow- awesome stop action shot- although the watermark in there is a bit distracting. The shot couldn't be more perfectly timed!
December 29th, 2025  
Neil ace
At first I thought it was a toy, but on closer inspection I certainly they are actors. As Ann says brilliant timing.
December 29th, 2025  
