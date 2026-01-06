Sign up
Photo 1024
Hazy Shade of Winter...
Photo of the day...
Woodbridge, Canada
© Rob Falbo
But look around
Leaves are brown
And the sky
Is a hazy shade of winter
~ Paul Simon.
6th January 2026
6th Jan 26
Rob Falbo
@robfalbo
Echoes and Reflections from my time on this planet...
Tags
winter
