Previous
Hazy Shade of Winter... by robfalbo
Photo 1024

Hazy Shade of Winter...

Photo of the day...
Woodbridge, Canada
© Rob Falbo

But look around
Leaves are brown
And the sky
Is a hazy shade of winter

~ Paul Simon.
6th January 2026 6th Jan 26

Rob Falbo

@robfalbo
Echoes and Reflections from my time on this planet...
280% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact