Previous
Photo 1028
Graffiti Alley
Photo of the day... Graffiti Alley
Toronto, Canada
© Rob Falbo
The iconic "Graffiti Alley" located within Toronto’s Fashion District is where you'll find a massive swath of vibrant street art.
Rush Lane just south of Queen Street West is home to the city's most unexpected "open-air" tourist attraction that spreads out for about 1,000 feet.
10th January 2026
10th Jan 26
1
0
Rob Falbo
@robfalbo
Echoes and Reflections from my time on this planet...
Tags
graffiti
,
art
,
street art
mike
fantastic - well composed with the inclusion of building and street litter
January 10th, 2026
