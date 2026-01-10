Previous
Graffiti Alley by robfalbo
Photo 1028

Graffiti Alley

Photo of the day... Graffiti Alley
Toronto, Canada
© Rob Falbo

The iconic "Graffiti Alley" located within Toronto’s Fashion District is where you'll find a massive swath of vibrant street art.

Rush Lane just south of Queen Street West is home to the city's most unexpected "open-air" tourist attraction that spreads out for about 1,000 feet.
10th January 2026 10th Jan 26

Rob Falbo

@robfalbo
Echoes and Reflections from my time on this planet...
mike
fantastic - well composed with the inclusion of building and street litter
January 10th, 2026  
