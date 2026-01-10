Graffiti Alley

Photo of the day... Graffiti Alley

Toronto, Canada

© Rob Falbo



The iconic "Graffiti Alley" located within Toronto’s Fashion District is where you'll find a massive swath of vibrant street art.



Rush Lane just south of Queen Street West is home to the city's most unexpected "open-air" tourist attraction that spreads out for about 1,000 feet.

