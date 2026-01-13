Previous
A soup of bubbles... by robfalbo
Photo 1031

A soup of bubbles...

Photo of the day...
Toronto, Canada
© Rob Falbo

Life is like a soup of bubbles.
13th January 2026 13th Jan 26

Rob Falbo

@robfalbo
Shutterbug ace
Interesting image. I think you captured a beautiful smile on the girl.
January 13th, 2026  
