Snow Day by robfalbo
Snow Day

Photo of the day... Snow Day
Vaughan, Canada
© Rob Falbo

But look around
Leaves are brown
And the sky
Is a hazy shade of winter

~ Paul Simon.
15th January 2026 15th Jan 26

Rob Falbo

@robfalbo
Echoes and Reflections from my time on this planet...
Photo Details

