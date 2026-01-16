Previous
Country Roads by robfalbo
Photo 1034

Country Roads

Vaughan, Canada
© Rob Falbo

Country roads, take me home
To the place I belong...

~ John Denver
16th January 2026 16th Jan 26

Rob Falbo

@robfalbo
Echoes and Reflections from my time on this planet...
