Silver and Gold by robfalbo
Photo of the day... Silver and Gold.
Toronto, Canada
© Rob Falbo

Zoom in from 24 km away using iPhone 14.
23rd January 2026 23rd Jan 26

Rob Falbo

@robfalbo
Echoes and Reflections from my time on this planet...
Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
January 24th, 2026  
