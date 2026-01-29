Previous
My First Camera by robfalbo
Photo 1047

My First Camera

Photo of the day... BENCINI COMET II
© Rob Falbo

Designed after the main Art Deco period, the Bencini Comet was the first in a series of cameras made from 1948 into the 1950s. They were made by CMF Bencini in Milan, Italy.

Others bearing the name 'Comet' in this series were Comet II, Comet S, Comet Rapid, Comet III and Comet 44. It is solidly built from polished metal castings with a sheet metal back.

I started using it when I was 12 years and in Grade 7 for the school yearbook.
29th January 2026 29th Jan 26

Rob Falbo

@robfalbo
Echoes and Reflections from my time on this planet...
286% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact