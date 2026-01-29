My First Camera

Photo of the day... BENCINI COMET II

© Rob Falbo



Designed after the main Art Deco period, the Bencini Comet was the first in a series of cameras made from 1948 into the 1950s. They were made by CMF Bencini in Milan, Italy.



Others bearing the name 'Comet' in this series were Comet II, Comet S, Comet Rapid, Comet III and Comet 44. It is solidly built from polished metal castings with a sheet metal back.



I started using it when I was 12 years and in Grade 7 for the school yearbook.