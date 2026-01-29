Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1047
My First Camera
Photo of the day... BENCINI COMET II
© Rob Falbo
Designed after the main Art Deco period, the Bencini Comet was the first in a series of cameras made from 1948 into the 1950s. They were made by CMF Bencini in Milan, Italy.
Others bearing the name 'Comet' in this series were Comet II, Comet S, Comet Rapid, Comet III and Comet 44. It is solidly built from polished metal castings with a sheet metal back.
I started using it when I was 12 years and in Grade 7 for the school yearbook.
29th January 2026
29th Jan 26
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Rob Falbo
@robfalbo
Echoes and Reflections from my time on this planet...
1047
photos
109
followers
294
following
286% complete
View this month »
1040
1041
1042
1043
1044
1045
1046
1047
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
vintage
,
camera
,
photography
,
antique
,
collectible
,
bencini
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close