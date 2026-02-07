Previous
Tuxedo Cat by robfalbo
Photo 1056

Tuxedo Cat

Photo of the day...
© Rob Falbo

Always ready for a Black Tie Event.

February is "Cat Month"
7th February 2026 7th Feb 26

Rob Falbo

@robfalbo
Echoes and Reflections from my time on this planet...
