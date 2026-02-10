Sign up
Previous
Photo 1059
Female Siberian Tiger
Photo of the day... Qadesh
© Rob Falbo
February is "Cat Month"
Their shared ancestry, physical characteristics, and genetic markers confirm that, yes, tigers are indeed technically cats.
She was born in 1988. I met her when she was 10 years old, 465 pounds and measured 9 feet 1 inch from paw to paw.
10th February 2026
10th Feb 26
1
1
Rob Falbo
@robfalbo
Echoes and Reflections from my time on this planet...
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
365
tiger
cat
kitten
cats
kittens
tigers
gloria jones
ace
Wow...super photo
February 10th, 2026
