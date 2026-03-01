Previous
"Qadesh" ~ The Female Siberian Tiger by robfalbo
Photo 1078

"Qadesh" ~ The Female Siberian Tiger

© Rob Falbo

Born in 1988. I met her when she was 10 years old, 465 pounds and measured 9 feet 1 inch from paw to paw.

1st March 2026 1st Mar 26

Rob Falbo

@robfalbo
Photo Details

