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Horse Whisperer by robfalbo
Photo 1092

Horse Whisperer

Photo of the day…
Kleinburg, Ontario, Canada
© Rob Falbo

Come one, come all...
Welcome to "March" of the Animals

15th March 2026 15th Mar 26

Rob Falbo

@robfalbo
Echoes and Reflections from my time on this planet...
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