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Kangaroo Cuddle by robfalbo
Photo 1097

Kangaroo Cuddle

Photo of the day... Kangaroo Cuddle
Stillwater, Oklahoma USA
© Rob Falbo

Lost Creek Safari, where visitors get a chance to get up close and personal with birds and unique animals.
20th March 2026 20th Mar 26

Rob Falbo

@robfalbo
Echoes and Reflections from my time on this planet...
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Joan Robillard ace
Sweet
March 20th, 2026  
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