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Early Morning Ride by robfalbo
Photo 1103

Early Morning Ride

Photo of the day…
Kleinburg, Ontario, Canada

"In riding a horse, we borrow freedom."
~ Helen Thomson

Come one, come all...
Welcome to "March" of the Animals
26th March 2026 26th Mar 26

Rob Falbo

@robfalbo
Echoes and Reflections from my time on this planet...
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