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Best Buds by robfalbo
Photo 1105

Best Buds

Photo of the day… Jasper

For one to fly, one needs only to take the reins. ~ Melissa James

(Denice Muzzatti photo - great photo of my daughter, I had to post)
28th March 2026 28th Mar 26

Rob Falbo

@robfalbo
Echoes and Reflections from my time on this planet...
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Joan Robillard ace
Fabulous
March 28th, 2026  
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