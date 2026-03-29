Previous
Belly Rub helps in a Kangaroo Standoff by robfalbo
Photo 1106

Belly Rub helps in a Kangaroo Standoff

Photo of the day... Kangaroo Standoff
Stillwater, Oklahoma USA
© Rob Falbo

Lost Creek Safari, where visitors get a chance to get up close and personal with birds and unique animals.

Come one, come all...
Welcome to "March" of the Animals
29th March 2026 29th Mar 26

Rob Falbo

@robfalbo
Echoes and Reflections from my time on this planet...
303% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

mittens (Marilyn) ace
This is so cute.
March 29th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact