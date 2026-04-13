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In their younger days... by robfalbo
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In their younger days...

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Collingwood, Canada
© Rob Falbo

In their younger days...

April is dedicated to "man's best friend".
13th April 2026 13th Apr 26

Rob Falbo

@robfalbo
Echoes and Reflections from my time on this planet...
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