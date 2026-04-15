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"Trucker" by robfalbo
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"Trucker"

Photo of the day...
Mississauga, Canada
© Rob Falbo

This guy takes his job seriously.

April is dedicated to "man's best friend".

15th April 2026 15th Apr 26

Rob Falbo

@robfalbo
Echoes and Reflections from my time on this planet...
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Joan Robillard ace
Loving your month of pets
April 15th, 2026  
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