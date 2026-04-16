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He was a rescue. by robfalbo
Photo 1124

He was a rescue.

Photo of the day...
Vaughan, Canada
© Rob Falbo

A promise of love, friendship, and kindness to all our furry friends!

April is dedicated to "man's best friend".
16th April 2026 16th Apr 26

Rob Falbo

@robfalbo
Echoes and Reflections from my time on this planet...
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Photo Details

Karri
He’s beautiful!! What a sweet face.
April 16th, 2026  
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