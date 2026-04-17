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"Life is ruff" by robfalbo
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"Life is ruff"

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Vaughan, Canada
© Rob Falbo

"When two puppy faces meet, the world pauses to decide which one is cuter…"

April is dedicated to "man's best friend".
17th April 2026 17th Apr 26

Rob Falbo

@robfalbo
Echoes and Reflections from my time on this planet...
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