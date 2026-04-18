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Previous
Photo 1126
Tiny paws, big love.
Photo of the day...
Collingwood, Canada
© Rob Falbo
“Our hearts are fuller with the pitter-patter of tiny paws.
April is dedicated to "man's best friend".
18th April 2026
18th Apr 26
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Rob Falbo
@robfalbo
Echoes and Reflections from my time on this planet...
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gloria jones
ace
A sweet capture.
April 18th, 2026
John Falconer
ace
Lovely lovely image
(I just saw your from a Collingwood in Canada. I’m from Sydney but we have a Collingwood in Melbourne. Their Australian Rules football team is one of the oldest, most successful, and best-supported clubs in the AFL. Therefore the most disliked club by the rest of us!)
April 18th, 2026
Chrissie
ace
Beautifully captured
April 18th, 2026
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(I just saw your from a Collingwood in Canada. I’m from Sydney but we have a Collingwood in Melbourne. Their Australian Rules football team is one of the oldest, most successful, and best-supported clubs in the AFL. Therefore the most disliked club by the rest of us!)