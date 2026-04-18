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Tiny paws, big love. by robfalbo
Photo 1126

Tiny paws, big love.

Photo of the day...
Collingwood, Canada
© Rob Falbo

“Our hearts are fuller with the pitter-patter of tiny paws.

April is dedicated to "man's best friend".
18th April 2026 18th Apr 26

Rob Falbo

@robfalbo
Echoes and Reflections from my time on this planet...
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Photo Details

gloria jones ace
A sweet capture.
April 18th, 2026  
John Falconer ace
Lovely lovely image

(I just saw your from a Collingwood in Canada. I’m from Sydney but we have a Collingwood in Melbourne. Their Australian Rules football team is one of the oldest, most successful, and best-supported clubs in the AFL. Therefore the most disliked club by the rest of us!)
April 18th, 2026  
Chrissie ace
Beautifully captured
April 18th, 2026  
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