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Puppy Fun by robfalbo
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Puppy Fun

Photo of the day...
Vaughan, Canada
© Rob Falbo


April is dedicated to "man's best friend".
19th April 2026 19th Apr 26

Rob Falbo

@robfalbo
Echoes and Reflections from my time on this planet...
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Diane ace
Sweet dog!
April 19th, 2026  
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