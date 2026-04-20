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Previous
Photo 1128
The Littlest Pup RF
Photo of the day...
Vaughan, Canada
© Rob Falbo
"Every stop I make, I make a new friend
Can't stay for long, just turn around
And I'm gone again..."
April is dedicated to "man's best friend".
20th April 2026
20th Apr 26
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Rob Falbo
@robfalbo
Echoes and Reflections from my time on this planet...
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