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Best Buds by robfalbo
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Best Buds

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Vaughan, Canada
© Rob Falbo

April is dedicated to "man's best friend".
23rd April 2026 23rd Apr 26

Rob Falbo

@robfalbo
Echoes and Reflections from my time on this planet...
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