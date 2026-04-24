Previous
Elivator Dog by robfalbo
Photo 1132

Elivator Dog

Photo of the day...
Vaughan, Canada
© Rob Falbo

Ran into this dog in my travels...

April is dedicated to "man's best friend".
24th April 2026 24th Apr 26

Rob Falbo

@robfalbo
Echoes and Reflections from my time on this planet...
310% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Josie Gilbert ace
What a lovely dog!
April 24th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact