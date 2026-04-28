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It's Tongue Out Tuesday... by robfalbo
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It's Tongue Out Tuesday...

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Vaughan, Canada
© Rob Falbo

"In the stillness of the Greyhound’s gaze, one finds not only loyalty but an understanding of quiet strength."

~ Our Spirit Animal.


April is dedicated to "man's best friend".
28th April 2026 28th Apr 26

Rob Falbo

@robfalbo
Echoes and Reflections from my time on this planet...
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