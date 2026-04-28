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Previous
Photo 1136
It's Tongue Out Tuesday...
Photo of the day...
Vaughan, Canada
© Rob Falbo
"In the stillness of the Greyhound’s gaze, one finds not only loyalty but an understanding of quiet strength."
~ Our Spirit Animal.
April is dedicated to "man's best friend".
28th April 2026
28th Apr 26
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Rob Falbo
@robfalbo
Echoes and Reflections from my time on this planet...
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