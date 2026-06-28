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The Colosseum by robfalbo
Photo 1197

The Colosseum

Photo of the day... The Colosseum
© Rob Falbo
28th June 2026 28th Jun 26

Rob Falbo

@robfalbo
Echoes and Reflections from my time on this planet...
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