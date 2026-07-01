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Canada Day by robfalbo
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Canada Day

Photo of the day... Happy Canada Day!
© Rob Falbo

Canada is 156 years old in 2026.
1st July 2026 1st Jul 26

Rob Falbo

@robfalbo
Echoes and Reflections from my time on this planet...
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Neil ace
And a Happy Canada Day to you.
July 1st, 2026  
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