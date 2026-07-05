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Summer view. by robfalbo
Photo 1204

Summer view.

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Collingwood, Canada
© Rob Falbo

Summer view.
5th July 2026 5th Jul 26

Rob Falbo

@robfalbo
Echoes and Reflections from my time on this planet...
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