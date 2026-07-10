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"Where there's smoke, there's fire" by robfalbo
Photo 1209

"Where there's smoke, there's fire"

Photo of the day...
Toronto, Canada
© Rob Falbo

Man made clouds.
10th July 2026 10th Jul 26

Rob Falbo

@robfalbo
Echoes and Reflections from my time on this planet...
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