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Previous
Photo 1209
"Where there's smoke, there's fire"
Photo of the day...
Toronto, Canada
© Rob Falbo
Man made clouds.
10th July 2026
10th Jul 26
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Rob Falbo
@robfalbo
Echoes and Reflections from my time on this planet...
1209
photos
121
followers
313
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331% complete
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