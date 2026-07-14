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Toronto by robfalbo
Photo 1213

Toronto

Photo of the day... Toronto
Toronto, Canada
© Rob Falbo

It's already 28 degrees going up to 36.
14th July 2026 14th Jul 26

Rob Falbo

@robfalbo
Echoes and Reflections from my time on this planet...
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