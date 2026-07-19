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Blue Sky by robfalbo
Photo 1218

Blue Sky

Photo of the day...
Vaughan Canada
© Rob Falbo

Blue Skies are back.
19th July 2026 19th Jul 26

Rob Falbo

@robfalbo
Echoes and Reflections from my time on this planet...
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