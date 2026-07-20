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Sunset Point Park by robfalbo
Photo 1219

Sunset Point Park

Photo of the day...
Collingwood, Canada
© Rob Falbo

Where the sky meets the water.
20th July 2026 20th Jul 26

Rob Falbo

@robfalbo
Echoes and Reflections from my time on this planet...
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