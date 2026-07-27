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Food for thought. by robfalbo
Photo 1226

Food for thought.

Photo of the day... Food for thought.
Toronto, Canada
© Rob Falbo

Another storefront display showcased at Tre Mari Bakery located at 1311 St. Clair Avenue West in Toronto's "Corso Italia" district.
27th July 2026 27th Jul 26

Rob Falbo

@robfalbo
Echoes and Reflections from my time on this planet...
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Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
wonderful
July 27th, 2026  
gloria jones ace
Nice one.
July 27th, 2026  
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