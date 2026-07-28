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Had a guest today. by robfalbo
Photo 1227

Had a guest today.

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Vaughan Canada
© Rob Falbo

Had a guest today.
28th July 2026 28th Jul 26

Rob Falbo

@robfalbo
Echoes and Reflections from my time on this planet...
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