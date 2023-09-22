Sign up
Previous
131 / 365
Expired Kodak 200
Surprised at how this roll came out (it’s 10 years past expiration). Stopped down to 100 iso and metered for shadows. Fair amount of grain, but that adds to the character of the shot.
22nd September 2023
22nd Sep 23
Rob Garrett
@robgarrett
I'm a passionate an amateur photographer. I'm fairly recent to the sport (in the last 2-3 years).
131
photos
8
followers
9
following
35% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
EZ Controller
Taken
22nd September 2023 5:51pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
kodak
,
film
