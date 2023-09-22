Previous
Expired Kodak 200 by robgarrett
131 / 365

Expired Kodak 200

Surprised at how this roll came out (it’s 10 years past expiration). Stopped down to 100 iso and metered for shadows. Fair amount of grain, but that adds to the character of the shot.
22nd September 2023 22nd Sep 23

Rob Garrett

@robgarrett
I'm a passionate an amateur photographer. I'm fairly recent to the sport (in the last 2-3 years). Having passed through the GAS (Gear Aquisition Syndrome)...
35% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise