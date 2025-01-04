Previous
365Challenge-4 by roblaraphoto
4 / 365

365Challenge-4

Christmas gift from my family - the Viltrox extension tube set, Nikon Z6II FTZ and 50mm 18g lens
4th January 2025 4th Jan 25

Rob

@roblaraphoto
Central California based photographer.
