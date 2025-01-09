Previous
365Challege-9b by roblaraphoto
9 / 365

365Challege-9b

Imperial Armored Commando from the Star Wars Black Series of Action Figures. Available light camera right, Nikon Z6II Nikkor 50mm 1.8g on FTZ | 1/80th sec at ƒ/3.5 ISO 2500
9th January 2025 9th Jan 25

Rob

@roblaraphoto
Central California based photographer.
2% complete

