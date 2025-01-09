Sign up
365Challege-9b
Imperial Armored Commando from the Star Wars Black Series of Action Figures. Available light camera right, Nikon Z6II Nikkor 50mm 1.8g on FTZ | 1/80th sec at ƒ/3.5 ISO 2500
9th January 2025
9th Jan 25
Rob
@roblaraphoto
Central California based photographer.
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 6_2
Taken
9th January 2025 12:03pm
Tags
nikon
,
niftyfifty
,
nikonphotography
,
imperialarmoredcommando
,
starwarsblackseries
