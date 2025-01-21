Previous
365Challege-21 by roblaraphoto
21 / 365

365Challege-21

Last Quarter Moon taken this morning at Dawn
21st January 2025 21st Jan 25

Rob

@roblaraphoto
Central California based photographer.
5% complete

