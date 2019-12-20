Previous
Spirit of Christmas by roblutz
Spirit of Christmas

Got to work as sun was coming up this morning. Missed focus on the 24-70mm (using a tripod for a 6 second exposure in windy conditions) but didn't notice until posting the figure to the left. #canon #t3i
20th December 2019 20th Dec 19

Rob Lutz

@roblutz
Florida panhandle photographer. 35mm 120, digital. Fujixt1 fujicaST705W, Olympus Stylus epic, xa2, 35sp, and multiple other film cameras. I like to shoot Street and landscapes...
