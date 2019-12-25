Previous
Christmas Ride 2019 by roblutz
Christmas Ride 2019

In prep for the last ride of the year to Stockton, Al,2019 we rode Christmas day. Beautiful conditions and 40 beautiful miles.
25th December 2019 25th Dec 19

Rob Lutz

@roblutz
Florida panhandle photographer. 35mm 120, digital. Fujixt1 fujicaST705W, Olympus Stylus epic, xa2, 35sp, and multiple other film cameras. I like to shoot Street and landscapes...
