Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
60 / 365
Krul Rec sign
Taken from our time in the north part of the county.
Shot W a 1977 Fujica ST705w ( dad's old SLR ) and 35mm ultrafine extreme 100 for the December frugal film project
26th December 2019
26th Dec 19
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Rob Lutz
@roblutz
Florida panhandle photographer. 35mm 120, digital. Fujixt1 fujicaST705W, Olympus Stylus epic, xa2, 35sp, and multiple other film cameras. I like to shoot Street and landscapes...
62
photos
6
followers
6
following
16% complete
View this month »
55
56
57
58
59
60
61
62
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
35mm
,
fujica
,
d76
,
shootfilm
,
selfdevelop
,
pentax50mmf1.4
,
analoguephotography
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close